Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,217 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,640 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $34,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

EA stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.11. 1,006,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,938. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

