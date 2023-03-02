Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 669 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.11. 1,800,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its 200-day moving average is $197.72. The company has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.