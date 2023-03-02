Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $172.76. 1,867,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

