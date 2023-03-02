Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.44 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,942 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after buying an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,273,506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $418,792,000 after buying an additional 248,858 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,680,188 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $301,678,000 after buying an additional 418,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after buying an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. UBS Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.94. 913,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

