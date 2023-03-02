Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.47. 9,475,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,103,070. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

