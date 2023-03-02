Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 10,173 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,437,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,905,715. The stock has a market cap of $265.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.