Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.03. 1,864,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,468. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $377.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.81.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,868,610 shares of company stock valued at $852,282,498. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

