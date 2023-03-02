ELIS (XLS) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ELIS has a market capitalization of $25.75 million and approximately $1,352.44 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00040016 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00022479 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00220485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,366.46 or 1.00002883 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12612086 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $865.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.