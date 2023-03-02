Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.07). 8,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 34,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.27).

Elixirr International Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 511.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 553.67. The company has a market cap of £235.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2,186.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

