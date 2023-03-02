Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $883,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $96.18. 3,148,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,693. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.