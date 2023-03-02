Ellis Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

FDIS traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

