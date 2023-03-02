Elm Ridge Management LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 4.5% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.34. 344,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

