Eminence Capital LP Cuts Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,699 shares during the period. NICE comprises 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $91,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 62.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NICE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 114.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $210.90. 213,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,205. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $235.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.38.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

