Eminence Capital LP Takes $76.12 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,119,000. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 2.47% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Barclays lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 484,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,627. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.