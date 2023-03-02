Eminence Capital LP Takes $76.12 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,119,000. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 2.47% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Barclays lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. 484,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,627. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

