Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $73.42 Million Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,208 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy comprises about 3.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of New Fortress Energy worth $73,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 373.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

