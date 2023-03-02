Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 97,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,916,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

