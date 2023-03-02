Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases 62,527 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,527 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 6.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $19,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.66. 410,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,070. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

