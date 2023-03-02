Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Down 6.1%

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.31. 10,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 76,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
EFXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Enerflex Trading Up 3.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.
