Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 0.7%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($14.72) and last traded at GBX 1,210 ($14.60). 244,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 409,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,202 ($14.50).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,580 ($19.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,240.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,329.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,481.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Energean Dividend Announcement

Energean Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37,037.04%.

(Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.