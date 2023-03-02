Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.18

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.18 and traded as low as C$9.05. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$9.19, with a volume of 239,247 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 27.09, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

