Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 446,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,679,000. Livent makes up 6.7% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Engine NO. 1 LLC owned 0.25% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Livent by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Livent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Livent by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

