Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 58,379 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1,056.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,050,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.10. 536,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

