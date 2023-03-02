Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.57. 250,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,465. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

