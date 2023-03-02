Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3 %
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.88.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.