Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.77 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $309.58. 252,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $502.24.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

