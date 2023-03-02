Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.59 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,832 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,756 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after buying an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.08. 1,279,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

