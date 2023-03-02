Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1,112.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.96. 6,113,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

