Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $5.42 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PPG traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $133.97. The stock had a trading volume of 451,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

