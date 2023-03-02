Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,671 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 75,061 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,418,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $212,339,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. 1,915,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

