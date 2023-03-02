Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 2,369 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 129,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $483.06. The stock had a trading volume of 98,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

