Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $3.31 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.57. 167,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.67 and a 52-week high of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

