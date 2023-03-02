Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,283 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 0.4% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,841,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $402,446,000 after purchasing an additional 896,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $119.05. 1,806,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

