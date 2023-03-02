Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 14,531 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $52,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 308.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.89. The stock had a trading volume of 566,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,186. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.