Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.36% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $83,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 935,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

