Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares in the company, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $483.06. 98,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,209. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.76. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

