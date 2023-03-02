Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $50.24 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 206,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $50,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,993,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,870,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

