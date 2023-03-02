Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $56.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $56,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 29.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Hershey by 42.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at $29,692,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE HSY traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.78. 215,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,295. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.67 and its 200-day moving average is $229.39. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $244.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

