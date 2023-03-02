Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $58.38 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $58,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $110.14. 934,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,385. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.94.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

