Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $61.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $61,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,852,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $163.30. The stock had a trading volume of 751,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,288. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

