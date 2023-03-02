Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $66.58 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $263.82. 849,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,055. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.