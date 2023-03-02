Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $72.27 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.83% of WNS worth $72,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in WNS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

WNS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.08. 27,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,792. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WNS Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.