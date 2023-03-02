Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $72.27 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.83% of WNS worth $72,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WNS by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in WNS by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in WNS by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
WNS Price Performance
WNS stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.08. 27,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,792. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.
WNS Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.