Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,215 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Intuitive Surgical worth $93,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.32. The company had a trading volume of 379,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,068. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

