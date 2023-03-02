Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 953,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245,480 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $77,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,731. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. The company had a trading volume of 195,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,111. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day moving average is $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

