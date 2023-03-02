Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Amgen worth $114,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.98. 569,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

