Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. 33,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 8,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.