Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.47. 851,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,218. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.20. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

