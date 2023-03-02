Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of Entravision Communications stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Thursday. 169,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,035. The firm has a market cap of $557.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 170,935 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Featured Articles

