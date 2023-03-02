EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.
In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
