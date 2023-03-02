EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 41.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $13.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

