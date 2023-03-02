Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 51,743 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,104 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,558 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in American Express by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 140,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AXP traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.67. The stock had a trading volume of 598,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

