Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 7,330 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Boeing worth $36,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.09. 1,756,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,708. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.