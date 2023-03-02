Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the company will earn $29.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $125.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $144.86 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AZO stock opened at $2,456.37 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,452.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,370.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

